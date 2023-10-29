In the Week 8 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Brandon Aiyuk get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk's 511 yards receiving (85.2 per game) pace all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted on 43 occasions, and has collected 30 receptions and two TDs.

Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 6 5 57 0

