San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 213 per game.

Aiyuk has racked up a team-high 511 receiving yards (85.2 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 30 balls out of 43 targets this year.

Aiyuk vs. the Bengals

Aiyuk vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Aiyuk will square off against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals concede 213 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Bengals have scored eight touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Bengals' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Aiyuk has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Aiyuk has received 22.2% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He is averaging 11.9 yards per target (seventh in league play), averaging 511 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

In one of six games this year, Aiyuk has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has 8.3% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With three red zone targets, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 148 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

