In the final of the WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (ranked No. 19) meets Qinwen Zheng (No. 18).

Zheng is the favorite to collect the tournament title over Haddad Maia, with -165 odds against the the underdog's +130.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023

The WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 29

Sunday, October 29 Venue: Hengqin Tennis Center

Hengqin Tennis Center Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 62.3% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Qinwen Zheng +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

Haddad Maia is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 17-ranked Daria Kasatkina in Saturday's semifinals.

Zheng advanced to the finals by defeating No. 37-ranked Lin Zhu 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday.

In her 49 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Haddad Maia has played an average of 24.1 games.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Haddad Maia has played 26.0 games per match and won 49.9% of them.

Zheng has averaged 20.9 games per match through her 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 54.7% of the games.

Through 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, Zheng has averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 56.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Haddad Maia and Zheng have not matched up on the court.

