49ers vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Before the 49ers play the Bengals, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
49ers vs. Bengals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|4
|43.5
|-210
|+170
49ers vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco has had an average of 42.7 points in their games this season, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The 49ers are 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won 71.4% of their games as moneyline favorites (5-2).
- San Francisco has gone 3-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (60%).
Cincinnati Bengals
- The Bengals and their opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points twice this season.
- The average total for Cincinnati games this season has been 44.9, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bengals have covered the spread two times over six games with a set spread.
- The Bengals will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- Cincinnati has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
49ers vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|28.7
|3
|15.6
|4
|42.7
|3
|7
|Bengals
|16.7
|31
|21.2
|10
|44.9
|2
|6
49ers vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends
49ers
- Over its past three contests, San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In San Francisco's past three games, it has hit the over once.
- The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 92 points this season (13.1 points per game), and opponents of the Bengals have outscored them by 27 points (4.5 per game).
Bengals
- Cincinnati has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall over its last three games.
- In their past three games, the Bengals have hit the over once.
- The 49ers have put up a total of 92 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 13.1 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by opponents by 27 total points (4.5 per game).
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|44.2
|41.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|26.7
|24.0
|ATS Record
|4-2-1
|3-0-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-1
|2-1-0
|1-2-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-2
|3-0
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.9
|45.5
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|24.0
|23.3
|ATS Record
|2-3-1
|1-1-1
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
