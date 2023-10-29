The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Before the 49ers play the Bengals, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

49ers vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 4 43.5 -210 +170

49ers vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has had an average of 42.7 points in their games this season, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The 49ers are 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won 71.4% of their games as moneyline favorites (5-2).

San Francisco has gone 3-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (60%).

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals and their opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points twice this season.

The average total for Cincinnati games this season has been 44.9, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have covered the spread two times over six games with a set spread.

The Bengals will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Cincinnati has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

49ers vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 28.7 3 15.6 4 42.7 3 7 Bengals 16.7 31 21.2 10 44.9 2 6

49ers vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

Over its past three contests, San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In San Francisco's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 92 points this season (13.1 points per game), and opponents of the Bengals have outscored them by 27 points (4.5 per game).

Bengals

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall over its last three games.

In their past three games, the Bengals have hit the over once.

The 49ers have put up a total of 92 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 13.1 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by opponents by 27 total points (4.5 per game).

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 44.2 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 26.7 24.0 ATS Record 4-2-1 3-0-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-3-1 2-1-0 1-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.9 45.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 24.0 23.3 ATS Record 2-3-1 1-1-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

