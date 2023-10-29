The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 versus the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). The point total is set at 43.5 points for the contest.

As the 49ers ready for this matchup against the Bengals, here are their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Bengals meet the 49ers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

49ers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-4) 43.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-4.5) 43.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo!

49ers vs. Bengals Betting Insights

San Francisco has a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

As a 4-point favorite or greater, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2-1).

San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).

Cincinnati has won twice against the spread this season.

A pair of Cincinnati six games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandon Aiyuk - - - - 61.5 (-115) - George Kittle - - - - 40.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

