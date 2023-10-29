49ers vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 versus the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). The point total is set at 43.5 points for the contest.
As the 49ers ready for this matchup against the Bengals, here are their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Bengals meet the 49ers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.
49ers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-4)
|43.5
|-210
|+170
-210
|FanDuel
|49ers (-4.5)
|43.5
|-190
|+160
+160
San Francisco vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: CBS
49ers vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- San Francisco has a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.
- As a 4-point favorite or greater, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2-1).
- San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).
- Cincinnati has won twice against the spread this season.
- A pair of Cincinnati six games in 2023 have gone over the point total.
49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|61.5 (-115)
|-
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
