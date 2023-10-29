The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) hit the road to meet the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

49ers Insights

The 49ers rack up 28.7 points per game, 7.5 more than the Bengals give up per outing (21.2).

The 49ers rack up only 8.9 more yards per game (364.7) than the Bengals allow per outing (355.8).

This season, San Francisco runs for just 6.4 fewer yards (136.4) than Cincinnati allows per contest (142.8).

The 49ers have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Bengals have forced (10).

49ers Home Performance

In home games, the 49ers put up 35.7 points per game and concede 12.7. That's more than they score overall (28.7), but less than they give up (15.6).

At home, the 49ers rack up 419 yards per game and concede 236.3. That's more than they gain overall (364.7), but less than they allow (302.9).

At home, San Francisco accumulates 274 passing yards per game and gives up 172.7. That's more than it gains overall (228.3), and less than it allows (223.6).

At home, the 49ers accumulate 145 rushing yards per game and concede 63.7. That's more than they gain overall (136.4), and less than they allow (79.3).

The 49ers' offensive third-down percentage in home games (56.3%) is higher than their overall average (45.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (39.5%) is lower than overall (40.9%).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Dallas W 42-10 NBC 10/15/2023 at Cleveland L 19-17 FOX 10/23/2023 at Minnesota L 22-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 11/12/2023 at Jacksonville - FOX 11/19/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 11/23/2023 at Seattle - NBC

