How to Watch 49ers vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) hit the road to meet the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Bengals
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
49ers Insights
- The 49ers rack up 28.7 points per game, 7.5 more than the Bengals give up per outing (21.2).
- The 49ers rack up only 8.9 more yards per game (364.7) than the Bengals allow per outing (355.8).
- This season, San Francisco runs for just 6.4 fewer yards (136.4) than Cincinnati allows per contest (142.8).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Bengals have forced (10).
49ers Home Performance
- In home games, the 49ers put up 35.7 points per game and concede 12.7. That's more than they score overall (28.7), but less than they give up (15.6).
- At home, the 49ers rack up 419 yards per game and concede 236.3. That's more than they gain overall (364.7), but less than they allow (302.9).
- At home, San Francisco accumulates 274 passing yards per game and gives up 172.7. That's more than it gains overall (228.3), and less than it allows (223.6).
- At home, the 49ers accumulate 145 rushing yards per game and concede 63.7. That's more than they gain overall (136.4), and less than they allow (79.3).
- The 49ers' offensive third-down percentage in home games (56.3%) is higher than their overall average (45.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (39.5%) is lower than overall (40.9%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Dallas
|W 42-10
|NBC
|10/15/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 19-17
|FOX
|10/23/2023
|at Minnesota
|L 22-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|NBC
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.