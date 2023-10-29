Peruse the injury report for the San Francisco 49ers (5-2), which currently has five players listed, as the 49ers ready for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 4:25 PM .

In their last outing, the 49ers were beaten by the Minnesota Vikings 22-17.

Last time out, the Bengals took down the Seattle Seahawks 17-13.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB Oblique Full Participation In Practice Deebo Samuel WR Shoulder Out Brock Purdy QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Trent Williams OT Ankle Questionable Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Orlando Brown Jr. OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Devin Harper LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Out Josh Tupou DT Toe Full Participation In Practice

49ers vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: CBS

CBS

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers are totaling 364.7 yards per game offensively this year (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 302.9 yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

The 49ers have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 28.7 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 15.6 points allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers are totaling 228.3 passing yards per game offensively this year (11th in NFL), and they are allowing 223.6 passing yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

On defense, San Francisco has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by surrendering only 79.3 per game. The 49ers rank seventh on offense (136.4 rushing yards per game).

With 12 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against six turnovers committed (fourth in NFL), the 49ers' +6 turnover margin is the second-best in the NFL.

49ers vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-5.5)

49ers (-5.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-225), Bengals (+185)

49ers (-225), Bengals (+185) Total: 43.5 points

