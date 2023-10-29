Our computer model predicts a victory for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The 49ers are compiling 364.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, giving up 302.9 yards per contest. The Bengals have not been getting things done offensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 16.7 points per game. They have been better on defense, allowing 21.2 points per contest (17th-ranked).

49ers vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-5.5) Under (43.5) 49ers 28, Bengals 13

49ers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the 49ers a 69.2% chance to win.

San Francisco is 4-2-1 ATS this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

So far this season, three of San Francisco's seven games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 0.8 more than the average point total for 49ers games this season.

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this year, two Cincinnati games have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Bengals games this year (43.5) is 1.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

49ers vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 28.7 15.6 35.7 12.7 23.5 17.8 Cincinnati 16.7 21.2 20 18.7 13.3 23.7

