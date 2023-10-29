The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) will look to upset the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the contest.

If you're going to make some in-game bets on the 49ers' upcoming game versus the Bengals, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bengals vs 49ers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the 49ers have led five times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bengals have led after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In seven games this year, the 49ers have lost the second quarter three times and won four times.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Bengals have won the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in four games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Out of six games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored two times, and tied two times.

4th Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in all seven games this season.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 1.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Bengals' six games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 8 In-Game Primers

49ers vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The 49ers have led after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in one game (0-1), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Bengals have led one time, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the 49ers have won the second half in six games, going 5-1 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second half.

Through six games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half two times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

Rep the 49ers or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.