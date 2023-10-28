William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

William Karlsson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 15:38 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has a goal in three games this season through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Karlsson has a point in six games this season (out of eight), including multiple points three times.

Karlsson has an assist in five of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 4 9 Points 2 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

