Should you bet on William Karlsson to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

  • In three of eight games this season, Karlsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • Karlsson has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

