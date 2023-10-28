The No. 5 Washington Huskies (7-0) and the Stanford Cardinal (2-5) will meet in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Stanford matchup in this article.

Washington vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Washington vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Washington has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Stanford has covered three times in seven games with a spread this year.

The Cardinal have been an underdog by 27.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Washington & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300 To Win the Pac-12 +140 Bet $100 to win $140 Stanford To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.