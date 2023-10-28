Walker Kessler will take the court for the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kessler had seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-118 win against the Clippers.

In this article, we break down Kessler's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-139)

Over 7.5 (-139) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-110)

Looking to bet on one or more of Kessler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.6 points per contest last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game last season, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Suns gave up 23.4 per contest last season, ranking them third in the league.

Defensively, the Suns conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Walker Kessler vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 30 18 8 1 0 7 1 11/26/2022 17 3 4 0 0 0 0 11/18/2022 20 1 3 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.