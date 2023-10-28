MWC foes meet when the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-1) host the UNLV Rebels (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. Fresno State is favored by 9.5 points. The total is 56.5 points for this game.

Fresno State is totaling 34 points per game on offense (31st in the FBS), and ranks 36th on defense with 20.1 points allowed per game. UNLV is generating 427.7 total yards per game on offense this season (40th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 406 total yards per contest (106th-ranked).

UNLV vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fresno State vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Fresno State -9.5 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -300 +250

UNLV Recent Performance

The Rebels are really struggling of late offensively, accumulating 485.3 yards per game in their past three games (third-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 401.7 (94th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Rebels are putting up 38 points per game (21st-best in college football), and giving up 23.3 (106th).

In its past three games, UNLV has thrown for 250.7 yards per game (84th in the country), and allowed 278.3 in the air (-96-worst).

The Rebels are gaining 234.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (18th-best in college football), and allowing 123.3 per game (85th).

The Rebels have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

UNLV has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Week 9 MWC Betting Trends

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV has gone 5-1-0 ATS this season.

The Rebels have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of UNLV's six games with a set total.

UNLV has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

UNLV has played as an underdog of +250 or more once this season and lost that game.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava leads UNLV with 1,311 yards on 101-of-155 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 142 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 69 times for 388 yards (55.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Donavyn Lester has compiled 325 yards on 58 carries with seven touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 557 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 30 passes and compiled 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Senika McKie's 29 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 198 yards.

Jeffae Williams has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Jackson Woodard is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 54 tackles and one interception.

Jaxen Turner has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 24 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

