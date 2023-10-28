MWC opponents meet when the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-1) and the UNLV Rebels (6-1) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

Fresno State ranks 51st in total offense (415.6 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (329.6 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, UNLV ranks 40th in the FBS (427.7 total yards per game) and 106th defensively (406 total yards allowed per contest).

See more info below, including how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UNLV vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

UNLV vs. Fresno State Key Statistics

UNLV Fresno State 427.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.6 (67th) 406 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.6 (27th) 211.7 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.1 (111th) 216 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (15th) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 15 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (13th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava leads UNLV with 1,311 yards on 101-of-155 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 142 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Vincent Davis is his team's leading rusher with 69 carries for 388 yards, or 55.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Donavyn Lester has run for 325 yards across 58 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Ricky White paces his squad with 557 receiving yards on 40 catches with two touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 30 passes and compiled 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Senika McKie's 29 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 198 yards.

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has recorded 1,682 yards (240.3 ypg) on 159-of-232 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Malik Sherrod, has carried the ball 71 times for 432 yards (61.7 per game), scoring five times.

This season, Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 81 times for 324 yards (46.3 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 108 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Erik Brooks' 551 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 39 catches and four touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has put together a 390-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes on 53 targets.

Jaelen Gill has been the target of 43 passes and compiled 34 catches for 374 yards, an average of 53.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fresno State or UNLV gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.