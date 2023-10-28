Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Fresno State Bulldogs and UNLV Rebels go head to head at 10:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Bulldogs. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UNLV vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+9.5) Toss Up (56.5) Fresno State 32, UNLV 26

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rebels are 5-1-0 ATS this season.

In games it has played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, UNLV is 1-0 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Rebels' six games with a set total.

The average total for UNLV games this year is 0.7 less points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Bulldogs have three wins in six games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 9.5-point favorites or more, Fresno State has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Bulldogs have seen three of its six games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 7.7 higher than the average total in Fresno State games this season.

Rebels vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 34.0 20.1 38.0 16.7 31.0 22.8 UNLV 35.7 26.3 38.3 23.5 32.3 30.0

