The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 120-118 win over the Clippers (his most recent action) Horton-Tucker posted 10 points, eight assists and three steals.

Below we will look at Horton-Tucker's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Over 5.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+134)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns gave up 111.6 points per game last season, sixth in the NBA.

The Suns gave up 42.9 rebounds on average last year, 11th in the league.

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.4.

In terms of three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the NBA last year, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 35 16 8 8 2 0 1 11/26/2022 17 10 1 0 2 1 0 11/18/2022 15 7 1 3 0 0 1

