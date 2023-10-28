The Phoenix Suns (1-1) take on the Utah Jazz (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Jazz vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 113 - Jazz 111

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 5.5)

Jazz (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-1.6)

Suns (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

Jazz Performance Insights

With 117.1 points per game on offense, the Jazz ranked seventh in the NBA last year. At the other end of the court, they ceded 118 points per contest, which ranked 24th in the league.

Utah ranked fifth-best in the NBA by grabbing 45.9 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 17th in the league (43.5 allowed per contest).

Last year the Jazz ranked ninth in the league in assists, delivering 26 per game.

Utah played poorly in terms of turnovers last year, ranking third-worst in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.9) and fifth-worst in forced turnovers per game (12).

The Jazz made 13.3 threes per game (seventh-ranked in league). They had a 35.3% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from three-point land.

