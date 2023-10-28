Shea Theodore will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings play at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Looking to bet on Theodore's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Shea Theodore vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Theodore has averaged 23:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Theodore has a goal in three games this season through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Theodore has a point in five of eight games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In four of eight games this season, Theodore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Theodore has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Theodore Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 3 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.