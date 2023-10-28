The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 18 games last season, Dorofeyev scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

On the power play, Dorofeyev produced two goals and one assist.

He posted a 17.5% shooting percentage, taking 1.6 shots per game.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, giving up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

