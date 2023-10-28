The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In six of 18 games last season, Dorofeyev scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • On the power play, Dorofeyev produced two goals and one assist.
  • He posted a 17.5% shooting percentage, taking 1.6 shots per game.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, giving up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

