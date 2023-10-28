Will Paul Cotter find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

Cotter has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Cotter has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

