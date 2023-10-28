Best Bets & Odds for the New Mexico vs. Nevada Game – Saturday, October 28
MWC opponents will battle when the New Mexico Lobos (3-4) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-6). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is New Mexico vs. Nevada?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Nevada 32, New Mexico 24
- New Mexico has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Lobos have played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.
- Nevada has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Wolf Pack are this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Lobos have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Nevada (+1)
- New Mexico has three wins in six games versus the spread this year.
- The Lobos have been favored by 1 point or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Against the spread, Nevada is 4-2-0 this season.
- The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (49.5)
- Five of New Mexico's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.
- There have been four Nevada games that have finished with a combined score over 49.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 45.6 points per game, 3.9 points fewer than the point total of 49.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
New Mexico
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51
|55.8
|46.2
|Implied Total AVG
|31.3
|30
|32.7
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
Nevada
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.5
|55.5
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|38.7
|37
|39.5
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-2
|1-3
