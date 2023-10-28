MWC opponents will battle when the New Mexico Lobos (3-4) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-6). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is New Mexico vs. Nevada?

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Reno, Nevada
  • Venue: Mackay Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Nevada 32, New Mexico 24
  • New Mexico has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Lobos have played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.
  • Nevada has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • The Wolf Pack are this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Lobos have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Nevada (+1)
  • New Mexico has three wins in six games versus the spread this year.
  • The Lobos have been favored by 1 point or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Against the spread, Nevada is 4-2-0 this season.
  • The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (49.5)
  • Five of New Mexico's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.
  • There have been four Nevada games that have finished with a combined score over 49.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 45.6 points per game, 3.9 points fewer than the point total of 49.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

New Mexico

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51 55.8 46.2
Implied Total AVG 31.3 30 32.7
ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 5-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Nevada

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 55.5
Implied Total AVG 38.7 37 39.5
ATS Record 4-2-0 1-1-0 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-1-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

