Oddsmakers project a close game between MWC opponents when the New Mexico Lobos (3-4) visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is a 1.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 49.5 in this game.

With 421.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS, New Mexico has been forced to rely on its 64th-ranked offense (396.4 yards per contest) to keep them in games. This season has been difficult for Nevada on both offense and defense, as it is compiling only 311.1 total yards per game (15th-worst) and surrendering 468 total yards per game (second-worst).

Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Location: Reno, Nevada

Venue: Mackay Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

New Mexico vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline New Mexico -1.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

Nevada Recent Performance

Offensively, the Wolf Pack are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 312 yards per game (-87-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 376.7 (71st-ranked).

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack are putting up 14 points per game (-99-worst in college football), and allowing 24 per game (19th-worst).

Nevada is accumulating 184 passing yards per game in its past three games (-42-worst in the country), and conceding 191 (82nd).

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack have rushed for 128 yards per game (-26-worst in college football), and conceded 185.7 on the ground (-63-worst).

In their last three games, the Wolf Pack have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Nevada has hit the over once.

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Nevada hase hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Nevada has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

Nevada has entered six games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is in those contests.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,005 yards (143.6 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 55.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 351 yards (50.1 ypg) on 84 carries with three touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has piled up 290 yards (on 89 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell has hauled in 250 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dalevon Campbell has caught 13 passes and compiled 249 receiving yards (35.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has racked up 214 reciving yards (30.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ike Nnakenyi paces the team with two sacks, and also has one TFL and five tackles.

Emany Johnson has 50 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

