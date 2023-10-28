The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-6) will face off against a fellow MWC foe, the New Mexico Lobos (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Wolf Pack favored to win by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. New Mexico matchup.

Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Nevada vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-1) 49.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-1.5) 49.5 -105 -114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Nevada vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Nevada has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

New Mexico has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Lobos have an ATS record of 3-2.

Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

