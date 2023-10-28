Nevada vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Nevada Wolf Pack (1-6) will face off against a fellow MWC foe, the New Mexico Lobos (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Wolf Pack favored to win by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. New Mexico matchup.
Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
Nevada vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-1)
|49.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nevada (-1.5)
|49.5
|-105
|-114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Nevada vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Nevada has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.
- New Mexico has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Lobos have an ATS record of 3-2.
Nevada 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
