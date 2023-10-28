The New Mexico Lobos (3-4) meet a fellow MWC foe when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Mackay Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 19th-worst in the FBS (32.6 points allowed per game), New Mexico has had more success offensively, ranking 52nd in the FBS by putting up 29.9 points per game. This season has been rough for Nevada on both offense and defense, as it is putting up just 15.7 points per game (fourth-worst) and surrendering 33.9 points per game (14th-worst).

Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Nevada vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Nevada New Mexico 311.1 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.4 (83rd) 468 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.4 (92nd) 122.9 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.1 (42nd) 188.3 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.3 (81st) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (127th)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,005 yards on 101-of-181 passing with two touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 351 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has racked up 89 carries and totaled 290 yards with three touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 250 (35.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has one touchdown.

Dalevon Campbell has caught 13 passes and compiled 249 receiving yards (35.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis' 32 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has thrown for 1,378 yards (196.9 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 100 rushing yards on 36 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jacory Merritt, has carried the ball 89 times for 534 yards (76.3 per game), scoring 11 times.

This season, Devon Dampier has carried the ball 19 times for 157 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Caleb Medford's leads his squad with 241 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 30 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jeremiah Hixon has caught 22 passes for 220 yards (31.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

D.J. Washington has a total of 182 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

