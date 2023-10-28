Based on our computer model, the Nevada Wolf Pack will beat the New Mexico Lobos when the two teams play at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 10:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nevada vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+1.5) Over (49.5) Nevada 32, New Mexico 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 MWC Predictions

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on New Mexico vs. Nevada? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Wolf Pack based on the moneyline is 50.0%.

The Wolf Pack are 4-2-0 ATS this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 1.5 points or more, the Wolf Pack have a 4-2 record against the spread.

Two of the Wolf Pack's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for Nevada this year is 6.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lobos a 54.5% chance to win.

The Lobos are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

New Mexico is winless against the spread when it is 1.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Lobos have played six games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

New Mexico games average 51.0 total points per game this season, 1.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolf Pack vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico 29.9 32.6 34.8 27.5 23.3 39.3 Nevada 15.7 33.9 19.0 36.3 13.3 32.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.