On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Michael Amadio going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

Amadio has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.