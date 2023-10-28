Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Does a bet on Stone interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mark Stone vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Stone has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

Stone has a point in four of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Stone has an assist in three of eight games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stone's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stone Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 3 6 Points 2 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

