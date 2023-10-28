Lauri Markkanen and his Utah Jazz teammates will take on the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Markkanen posted 35 points and 12 rebounds in a 120-118 win versus the Clippers.

Let's look at Markkanen's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-106)

Over 24.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-133)

Over 7.5 (-133) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.6 points per contest last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Suns gave up 42.9 rebounds per game last year, 11th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA.

On defense, the Suns allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 36 25 9 2 2 0 0 11/26/2022 36 15 10 2 2 0 0 11/18/2022 35 38 6 3 2 0 1

