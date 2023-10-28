The Utah Jazz, Kris Dunn included, square off versus the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Dunn put up four points in a 120-118 win versus the Clippers.

In this article, we break down Dunn's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kris Dunn Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-110)

Over 6.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.6 points per game last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Suns conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, 11th in the NBA in that category.

The Suns gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the league).

The Suns conceded 11.4 made 3-pointers per game last year, third in the league in that category.

Kris Dunn vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 22 9 3 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.