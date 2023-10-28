The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)

Kings (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have earned a record of 1-1-2 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 7-0-1.

Vegas has earned three points (1-0-1) in its two games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Vegas has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Golden Knights have earned 13 points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.

Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned five points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 4.57 Goals Scored 3.75 7th 26th 3.57 Goals Allowed 2.13 3rd 10th 32.1 Shots 29.1 22nd 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 27.5 4th 17th 18.75% Power Play % 20.69% 12th 7th 88% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 11th

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

