Golden Knights vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have earned a record of 1-1-2 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 7-0-1.
- Vegas has earned three points (1-0-1) in its two games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Vegas has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Golden Knights have earned 13 points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.
- Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned five points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|1st
|4.57
|Goals Scored
|3.75
|7th
|26th
|3.57
|Goals Allowed
|2.13
|3rd
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|29.1
|22nd
|3rd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|27.5
|4th
|17th
|18.75%
|Power Play %
|20.69%
|12th
|7th
|88%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|11th
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
