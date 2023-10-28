Kelly Olynyk and his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Olynyk totaled 15 points in his last game, which ended in a 120-118 win against the Clippers.

With prop bets in place for Olynyk, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-110)

Over 7.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.6 points per contest last season made the Suns the sixth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Suns conceded 42.9 rebounds per game last year, 11th in the NBA in that category.

The Suns conceded 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the league).

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 29 10 7 7 0 0 0 11/26/2022 33 10 6 3 1 1 2 11/18/2022 20 5 4 2 0 0 1

