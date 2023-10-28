Jonathan Marchessault will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Marchessault against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Marchessault has averaged 17:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In three of eight games this year, Marchessault has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of eight games this year, Marchessault has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Marchessault has had an assist in one of eight games this year.

Marchessault's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 4 4 Points 3 3 Goals 3 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.