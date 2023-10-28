The Utah Jazz, John Collins included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 120-118 win over the Clippers, Collins totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Collins' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-105)

Over 12.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-139)

Over 6.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns allowed 111.6 points per contest last year, sixth in the league.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Suns were ranked third in the league defensively last season, allowing 23.4 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were third in the NBA last season, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

John Collins vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 31 16 2 0 0 0 1 2/1/2023 24 9 2 0 1 3 0

