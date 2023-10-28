The Phoenix Suns (1-1) go up against the Utah Jazz (1-1) on October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz shot at a 47.3% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns averaged.

Utah went 26-22 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Jazz were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Suns finished fifth.

The Jazz scored 5.5 more points per game last year (117.1) than the Suns allowed (111.6).

When it scored more than 111.6 points last season, Utah went 34-24.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz scored 118 points per game at home last season, and 116.2 on the road.

The Jazz allowed fewer points at home (116.9 per game) than away (119.1) last season.

At home, the Jazz drained 14 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (12.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Jazz Injuries