Jazz vs. Suns Injury Report Today - October 28
The Utah Jazz (1-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Phoenix Suns (1-1) on Saturday, October 28 at Footprint Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs. Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs. Jazz Prediction
|How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Questionable
|Wrist
|11
|2
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Back), Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Devin Booker: Out (Foot)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Jazz vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-5.5
|223.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.