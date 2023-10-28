The Utah Jazz (1-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Phoenix Suns (1-1) on Saturday, October 28 at Footprint Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Questionable Wrist 11 2 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Back), Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Devin Booker: Out (Foot)

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 223.5

