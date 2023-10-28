The Phoenix Suns (1-1) play the Utah Jazz (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -5.5 -

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah and its opponent combined to hit the over 49 out of 82 times last year.
  • The Jazz covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.
  • Last season, Utah won 18 out of the 45 games, or 40%, in which it was the underdog.
  • The Jazz had a record of 6-19 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for Utah.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • The Jazz were better against the spread on the road (26-15-0) than at home (22-19-0) last year.
  • Utah's games went above the over/under 51.2% of the time at home (21 of 41) last season, and 68.3% of the time on the road (28 of 41).
  • The Jazz scored 5.5 more points per game (117.1) than the Suns conceded (111.6).
  • Utah went 41-17 versus the spread and 34-24 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points last season.

Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Jazz Suns
117.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
41-17
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 20-7
34-24
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 21-7
118
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
17-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-22
15-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-17

