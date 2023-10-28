Jazz vs. Suns October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (1-1) square off against the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.
Jazz vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, KJZZ
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averaged 25.6 points last season, plus 1.9 assists and 8.6 rebounds.
- Jordan Clarkson recorded 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Walker Kessler collected 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 72% from the floor.
- John Collins put up 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant recorded 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists last season.
- Last season, Jusuf Nurkic recorded an average of 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
- Drew Eubanks posted 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Grayson Allen collected 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Bol Bol collected 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
Jazz vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Suns
|Jazz
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|111.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
