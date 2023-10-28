The Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel among them, face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. If you're considering a wager on Eichel against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

Jack Eichel vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Eichel has averaged 19:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Eichel has a goal in three of eight contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Eichel has a point in seven of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of eight games this season, Eichel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Eichel goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Eichel Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 3 9 Points 2 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

