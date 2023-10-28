Will Jack Eichel find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

Eichel has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

On the power play, Eichel has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Eichel's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

