Ivan Barbashev will be among those in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Fancy a bet on Barbashev in the Golden Knights-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus this season, in 15:12 per game on the ice, is +1.

Barbashev has twice scored a goal in a game this season in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In two of eight games this season, Barbashev has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Barbashev has yet to post an assist through eight games this season.

Barbashev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 2 2 Points 3 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 2

