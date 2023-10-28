Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Kings on October 28, 2023
Player prop betting options for Kevin Fiala, Shea Theodore and others are available in the Los Angeles Kings-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Theodore is one of the top offensive options for Vegas with nine points (1.1 per game), with three goals and six assists in eight games (playing 23:33 per game).
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|8
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Jack Eichel is one of the impact players on offense for Vegas with nine total points (1.1 per game), with three goals and six assists in eight games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|8
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)
William Karlsson has earned three goals on the season, adding six assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Fiala has been a major player for Los Angeles this season, with 10 points in seven games.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Anze Kopitar is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing eight points (four goals, four assists) to the team.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
