Player prop betting options for Kevin Fiala, Shea Theodore and others are available in the Los Angeles Kings-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Theodore is one of the top offensive options for Vegas with nine points (1.1 per game), with three goals and six assists in eight games (playing 23:33 per game).

Theodore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 1 0 1 6 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Jets Oct. 19 0 3 3 1 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 8

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Jack Eichel is one of the impact players on offense for Vegas with nine total points (1.1 per game), with three goals and six assists in eight games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Jets Oct. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 8

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)

William Karlsson has earned three goals on the season, adding six assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Oct. 17 1 1 2 4

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Fiala has been a major player for Los Angeles this season, with 10 points in seven games.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 1 1 0 at Wild Oct. 19 0 2 2 2 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 3

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Anze Kopitar is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing eight points (four goals, four assists) to the team.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 27 1 0 1 4 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 1

