Golden Knights vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) will aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights won the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Vegas has played as an underdog of -110 or more one time this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
- Vegas has played three games this season with more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|32 (3rd)
|Goals
|30 (4th)
|25 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|17 (6th)
|6 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (10th)
|3 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (5th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 17 total goals allowed (only 2.1 per game) are the sixth-fewest in the league.
- They have a +13 goal differential, which is tops in the league.
