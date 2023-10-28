The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) will aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Vegas has played as an underdog of -110 or more one time this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Vegas has played three games this season with more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 32 (3rd) Goals 30 (4th) 25 (23rd) Goals Allowed 17 (6th) 6 (10th) Power Play Goals 6 (10th) 3 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (5th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 17 total goals allowed (only 2.1 per game) are the sixth-fewest in the league.

They have a +13 goal differential, which is tops in the league.

