The Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore and the Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Theodore is one of Vegas' top contributors (nine points), via collected three goals and six assists.

Through eight games, Jack Eichel has scored three goals and picked up six assists.

William Karlsson's nine points this season are via three goals and six assists.

Logan Thompson (3-0-0) has a goals against average of 2.0 on the season. His .933% save percentage is 10th-best in the NHL.

Kings Players to Watch

Fiala's one goal and nine assists in seven contests give him 10 points on the season.

With eight total points (1.1 per game), including four goals and four assists through seven contests, Anze Kopitar is key for Los Angeles' offense.

This season, Los Angeles' Trevor Moore has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (seventh).

In the crease, Pheonix Copley's record stands at 1-0-1 on the season, allowing 11 goals (5.0 goals against average) and compiling 41 saves with a .788% save percentage (67th in the league).

Golden Knights vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 7th 3.75 Goals Scored 4.57 1st 3rd 2.13 Goals Allowed 3.57 26th 22nd 29.1 Shots 32.1 10th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 27.3 3rd 12th 20.69% Power Play % 18.75% 17th 11th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 88% 7th

