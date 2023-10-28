Golden Knights vs. Kings October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:01 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore and the Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Theodore is one of Vegas' top contributors (nine points), via collected three goals and six assists.
- Through eight games, Jack Eichel has scored three goals and picked up six assists.
- William Karlsson's nine points this season are via three goals and six assists.
- Logan Thompson (3-0-0) has a goals against average of 2.0 on the season. His .933% save percentage is 10th-best in the NHL.
Kings Players to Watch
- Fiala's one goal and nine assists in seven contests give him 10 points on the season.
- With eight total points (1.1 per game), including four goals and four assists through seven contests, Anze Kopitar is key for Los Angeles' offense.
- This season, Los Angeles' Trevor Moore has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (seventh).
- In the crease, Pheonix Copley's record stands at 1-0-1 on the season, allowing 11 goals (5.0 goals against average) and compiling 41 saves with a .788% save percentage (67th in the league).
Golden Knights vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|7th
|3.75
|Goals Scored
|4.57
|1st
|3rd
|2.13
|Goals Allowed
|3.57
|26th
|22nd
|29.1
|Shots
|32.1
|10th
|4th
|27.5
|Shots Allowed
|27.3
|3rd
|12th
|20.69%
|Power Play %
|18.75%
|17th
|11th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|88%
|7th
