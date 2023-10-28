Saturday will feature an expected competitive NHL contest between the Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1, -105 moneyline odds) at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Kings Moneyline Total BetMGM -115 -105 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kings Betting Trends

In three of eight matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

In the seven times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 6-1 in those games.

The Kings have been the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

Vegas is 6-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (85.7% win percentage).

Los Angeles has three games this season playing as the underdog by -105 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (-118) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+120) - Mark Stone 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (+135)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.