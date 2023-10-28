The Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) -- who've won three straight away from home -- on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 17 total goals (just 2.1 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (30 goals, 3.8 per game).

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 8 3 6 9 7 8 49.2% Shea Theodore 8 3 6 9 5 5 - William Karlsson 8 3 6 9 5 3 65.6% Chandler Stephenson 8 2 5 7 3 2 52.6% Mark Stone 8 1 5 6 6 12 -

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

The Kings' 32 total goals (4.6 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

Kings Key Players