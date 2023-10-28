Entering a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1), the Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 at Crypto.com Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Roy C Questionable Undisclosed Isaiah Saville G Out Undisclosed Danill Miromanov D Out Undisclosed Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Lee LW Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their +13 goal differential is the best in the league.

Kings Season Insights

With 32 goals (4.6 per game), the Kings have the league's third-best offense.

Los Angeles gives up 3.6 goals per game (25 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.

With a goal differential of +7, they are seventh-best in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Kings (-105) 6

