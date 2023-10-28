Golden Knights vs. Kings Injury Report Today - October 28
Entering a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1), the Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 at Crypto.com Arena.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Danill Miromanov
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Lee
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +13 goal differential is the best in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- With 32 goals (4.6 per game), the Kings have the league's third-best offense.
- Los Angeles gives up 3.6 goals per game (25 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- With a goal differential of +7, they are seventh-best in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Kings (-105)
|6
