The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) in ACC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are currently heavy, 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 51.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Wake Forest matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • Venue: Truist Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-20.5) 51.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-20.5) 51.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

  • Florida State has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
  • Wake Forest is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
  • The Demon Deacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Florida State & Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State
To Win the National Champ. +750 Bet $100 to win $750

