Collin Sexton plus his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Sexton put up 13 points in a 120-118 win against the Clippers.

Now let's break down Sexton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sexton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.6 points per game last year made the Suns the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the NBA last season, conceding 42.9 per game.

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

Conceding 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Suns were third in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Collin Sexton vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 30 20 2 5 0 0 2 11/18/2022 22 13 1 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.