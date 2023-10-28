Chandler Stephenson will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings play on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stephenson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In two of eight games this season, Stephenson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of eight games this season, Stephenson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Stephenson has an assist in four of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 4 7 Points 5 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 4

